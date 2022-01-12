EU Commission: an award to local organisations working to “promote inclusion and fight discrimination”

The “European capitals of inclusion and diversity” award is born: it has been launched by the European Commission, which wants to reward those countries, cities and regions that work to “promote inclusion and fight discrimination”. The award wants to give prominence to “the innovative initiatives of the local authorities that improve the situation and experience of specific groups exposed to discrimination”. Educational or cultural projects, plans for the improvement of the overall infrastructure, and any initiative that “promotes a diverse and inclusive environment for all citizens” may be nominated. A special prize will be given to those initiatives that particularly work for the promotion of Roma’s inclusion. With these awards, “the outstanding efforts made by communities and cities will be appreciated and highlighted as a source of inspiration for others”, Helena Dalli, commissioner for equality, pointed out. Because “diversity is also a source of wealth and innovation”. Information about the award and the submission of applications (the deadline is February 15th 2022) is available at https://www.eudiversity2022.eu/the-award/apply/. The awards ceremony will take place on April 28th 2022.