Nordic countries: the bishops’ assembly opening in Prague. Synodal process and limits on Traditional Latin Mass on the agenda

The bishops of five Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland) who are members of the same Bishops’ Conference are in Prague now. Actually, the autumn plenary assembly will start working in the Prémontré Monastery of Strahov, in the Czech capital, today until September 10th. The bishops, as explained in a notice from the Nordic Bishops’ Conference, have been invited by abbot Daniel Peter Janáček. During the assembly, they will discuss the synodal process convened by Pope Francis. Items on the agenda will also include the three “motu proprio” issued in the last few months (about restrictions on Traditional Latin Mass, the catechist’s ministry, and the admission of women to the ministries of lector and acolyte).