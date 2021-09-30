Conference on the Future of Europe: Strasbourg, third EU Citizens’ Panel on climate change, environment and health

After two Citizens’ Panels held in September as part of the Conference on the Future of Europe, about 200 citizens – a third of whom aged under 25 – will be meeting in Strasbourg again next weekend, from 1st to 3rd October. Together this time they will discuss climate change, environmental and health issues. Their discussions “are expected to be focussed on the EU goals and strategies for farming, transport and mobility, energy and transition to a post-carbon society, research, public health systems, the response to public health crises, prevention and healthy lifestyles”, the European Parliament explains in a release. The groups of European citizens “are a key feature” of the Conference, jointly organised by the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission. The Panels’ resolutions reflect contributions made from all over Europe on the multilingual digital platform, supported by third-party academicians and experts. The first European Citizens’ Panel took place in Strasbourg from 17th to 19th September, followed by a second one from 24th to 26th September. In each meeting, 200 citizens from all member states discussed topics that their expert groups were competent about: a stronger economy, social justice, work/education, youth, culture, sports/digital transformation in the former, and European democracy/values, rights, the rule of law and security in the latter. Twenty citizens will speak on behalf of each panel at the plenary meeting. More information here.