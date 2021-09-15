Netherlands: Mgr. Hans van den Hende re-elected Bishops’ President for another five-year term

At their meeting on 14 September, the Dutch Bishops re-elected Mgr. Hans van den Hende, Bishop of Rotterdam, President of the Dutch Bishops’ Conference, and Mgr. Jan Liesen, Bishop of Breda, as Vice-President, the Bishops Conference Secretariat announced in a press release today. Together with Mgr. Gerard De Korte, Bishop of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, who was also re-elected for a second term, “they will form the Permanent Council for the next five years”. The task of this body, the statement reads, is “to organise the monthly meetings” of the Bishops’ Conference which includes the seven diocesan bishops, the military ordinary, the auxiliary bishops and the titular bishops who serve the Dutch ecclesiastical province.