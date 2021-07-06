United Kingdom: proposal to make unrestricted abortion legal has been withdrawn. Mgr. Sherrington, “attempts at widening access” to termination

Today, Mgr. John Sherrington, the bishop in charge of prolife matters at the

Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, thanks “the thousands of people who

made pressures on the Members of Parliament to prevent dangerous amendments to

the bill of law from being passed into law”. This is written on the English

Bishops’ website the day after Parliament discussed amendments to the Nc5, the

“Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts” Bill, including the one submitted by MP

Diana Johnson which would have made the free choice of unrestricted abortion

legal. As to this specific case, the bishop said he is glad about the

“withdrawal of a proposed amendment” that, incidentally, “fell far outside the

remit of such bill” and would “have swept away the few protective measures left

for unborn babies, by making abortion on demand legal as well as repealing the

doctors’ option to claim conscientious objection”. The withdrawn amendments

included one that established a sort of “free-trade area” around abortion

clinics. “We must watch out for any attempts at widening access to abortion by

making other laws deviate”.