COMECE: European regulations on digital services and markets contain “positive provisions”. 14 recommendations to “make sure fundamental rights are respected”

The Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) proposed by the European Commission contain “several positive provisions”, such as “the emphasis on the protection of children and other vulnerable people from illegal content, and the increased protection of smaller actors (SMEs) to support fair competition and innovation”. This is according to the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) who in a statement today announced its participation, in the past few months, in a consultation of the European Commission on the above-mentioned regulations, adopted in December 2020. In its contribution, COMECE called on the EU institutions to “set up clear procedures, and procedural safeguards of transparency of algorithmic processes and to safeguard the dignity of platform workers while reconciling digital progress with the care of our common home”. While online platforms bring significant benefits for consumers and innovation, COMECE wrote, “they could cause negative effects, such as the exchange and trade of illegal goods, services and online contents, that might also affect children”. Moreover, the misuse of algorithmic systems “could develop potentially negative human rights impacts”. Hence the 14 recommendations that COMECE addressed to the EU Commission to “make sure that the fundamental rights of all people are respected”.