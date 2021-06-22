European Council: meeting of the 27 EU leaders on June 24-25 about migration, pandemic, economic recovery

The 27 heads of State and Government of the EU will be meeting again this week for the European Council of June 24th and 25th. Announced long ago, with such items on the agenda as the fight against the pandemic, economic recovery and a few international matters, the summit might be focussed on migration. Actually, the number of people landing on the southern coasts of Europe is multiplying, Italy is struggling to respond to the emergency, but the other EU countries, especially those in the north and east of Europe, are not helping it in taking in the migrants. However, the European Council will take stock of the epidemiological and immunization situation and will continue its coordination efforts – the official website says – in response to the pandemic. “In such scenario, the leaders will face any remaining obstacle to the right to freedom of movement across the EU”.

In compliance with the statement made by the members of the European Council in February 2021, the EU Commission is expected to submit a report on the lessons learnt from the pandemic so far. The leaders will then assess the progress made in the implementation of Next Generation Eu. The European Council will discuss the situation of migration along the different routes, then it will resume its discussions about relations with Turkey and Russia.