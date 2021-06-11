Migration and asylum: meeting of European Parliaments. Exchange on impact of pandemic with Sassoli and Schinas

The European Parliament and national Parliaments will meet on Monday, 14 June, for the “second high-level inter-parliamentary conference on migration and asylum” (the first conference was held in November 2020). Two items are on the agenda, namely the impact of the pandemic on migration, and the external dimension of asylum and migration policies. During the first session from 11:00 to 12:30, Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the International Organisation for Migration, and Branko Grims, Chair of the parliamentary Committee on Interior in Slovenia, will guide the debate on the impact of the pandemic on the economic and political stability of countries of origins and transit and on how to reinforce these countries’ capabilities on migration governance. The second session from 14:00 to 15:30 will focus on “a comprehensive EU approach to the management of migration”, which means “tailor-made partnerships with third countries, the promotion of legal pathways for migration, as well as integration policies”. The debate will be introduced by Eduardo Cabrita, Portuguese Minister of Interior, and Detlef Seif, Member of the Committee on Internal Affairs and Community of the German Bundestag. It will also include a testimony from the NGO “Operazione Colomba”. The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will deliver the opening and closing remarks. Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas will deliver the keynote speech.