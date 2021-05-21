European Youth Week: from 24th May, 330 events in 24 EU countries. “Our future in our hands”

“Our future in our hands”: this is the theme that connect the 330 events taking place in 24 countries during the European Youth Week 2021, from 24th to 30th May, and involving nearly 40 thousand young people, about twenty events will be dotted around Italy. But there will be some in Iceland and Turkey, in Cadiz and in Belgrade, too. The events, nationwide and this year online too, will be mainly organised by the National Erasmus+ Agencies and the European Solidarity Corps as well as the Eurodesk network. And the new programme for Erasmus+ and that for the European Solidarity Corps will actually be the focus of lots of meetings, and more. “The purpose of the European Youth Weeks is to discuss issues that are relevant to young people, to show the EU’s opportunities in the area of youth, and to celebrate success stories”, the promoters explain. It is a “highlight” of European youth meetings. So, there will be talks about “active participation in society, including its digital dimension; social inclusion and diversity; climate change, environmental protection and sustainability; health and recovery”. One of the initiatives will be “ask the Commissioner”: young people have been asked to send Commissioner Mariya Gabriel 30-second videos with questions, opinions and concerns about the issues they have most at heart. The Commissioner will also take part in a digital panel on 26th May about “youth participation starts here: Erasmus+ and the European Solidarity Corps”.