EU Commission: contract with BioNTech and Pfizer, 1.8 billion doses reserved

(Photo Sir/European Commission)

The European Commission has today signed a third contract with the pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer, thus reserving an additional 1.8 billion doses on behalf of all EU member states between the end of 2021 and 2023. “It will allow for the purchase of 900 million doses of the current vaccine – a statement reads – and of a vaccine adapted to variants, with the option to purchase an additional 900 million doses”. The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the EU. “It also stipulates that, from the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed. Thanks to the well-established cooperation with the companies under the current contracts and arrangements put in place, timely deliveries of the doses are ensured”. The possibility for Member States to resell or donate doses to countries in need outside the EU or through the COVAX Facility has been reinforced, contributing to a global and fair access to the vaccine across the world. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “With our signature, the new contract is now in force, which is good news for our long-term fight to protect European citizens against the virus and its variants. Production and delivery in the EU of up to 1.8 billion doses are guaranteed. Potential contracts with other manufacturers will follow the same model, to the benefit of all”.