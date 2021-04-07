International Roma Day: EU Commission, “still too much prejudice and discrimination. Foster social inclusion”

Bruxelles, 7 aprile: Vera Jourova e Helena Dalli (foto SIR/European Commission)

“On the occasion of International Roma Day, we celebrate, together with our largest European ethnic minority”, made up of 10-12 million people, “their unique contribution to European diversity and heritage”, EU Commissioners Vĕra Jourová, Helena Dalli and Olivér Várhelyi said ahead of tomorrow’s Day. “We also mark the 50th anniversary of the First World Romani Congress”. Yet, “many Roma still face prejudice, discrimination, antigypsyism and socioeconomic exclusion in their daily lives. In addition, the global pandemic has hit Roma communities hard. We must do everything possible to address not only the current crisis affecting them, but also to bring real change on the ground”. The Commission recalls that it adopted a 10-year Strategic Framework for 2020-2030 to foster Roma integration in Europe. It includes measures to combat discrimination, advance social inclusion, promote participation of Roma in society and ensure equal access to quality mainstream education, employment, health and housing throughout Europe. The Commission, however, points out that “Member States’ commitment is vital to achieving solid results over the next ten years. Europe still has a long way to go to achieve real equality for Roma, respect for diversity and mutual understanding for historical experience. By working together, we can make a difference and unlock the huge potential of Roma for the benefit of both Roma themselves and Europe as a whole”.