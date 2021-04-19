EU-Ethiopia: EU Commission, 53 million euros to the populations of the Tigray Region. Lenarcic, “a serious situation”

Today, the European Union announced that it will deliver a new 53.7 million euros’ funding for humanitarian aids to the more vulnerable people in Ethiopia, including those affected by the conflict in the Tigray Region. The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, who will be in Ethiopia tomorrow and will meet the deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, stated: “The conflict in the Tigray Region has worsened a situation that was already difficult in Ethiopia. Humanitarian needs – including basic subsistence needs, such as food security, health and a shelter – are growing. In addition, violence is increasing in many parts of the country. Five months after the outbreak of the conflict, the situation in the Tigray Region is still serious, despite a few slight improvements, with millions of people still in need of assistance, especially in rural and impassable areas”. According to the Commissioner, “the key priority is still, therefore, to give humanitarian access to all the people in need in the Tigray Region. At the same time, safety and protection of humanitarian staff must be ensured too, in accordance with international humanitarian law.” The funding announced today will be used to meet the urgent requirements of people affected by conflicts and climate shocks, including the evacuated populations and the communities that are hosting the evacuees. This adds up to last year’s additional funds for the crisis of the Tigray Region, which brought the EU’s total funding to humanitarian partners in Ethiopia to 63 million euros in 2020.