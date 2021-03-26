Eurostat: “Key figures on European business”. 22 million businesses, 130 million workers, 6,557 billion of wealth

99% of businesses in Europe are small enterprises employing fewer than 50 persons and generating 35.8% of value added (manufacturing is the largest sector, accounting for 30% of value added). By contrast, large enterprises (with over 250 workers) are 40,000 in Europe. They represent only 0.2% of the non-financial business economy, but generate 47.2% of value added. These figures come from Eurostat, which has today released a publication with the “Key figures on European business”. The 90-page document provides an overview of the business sector in Europe which consists of 22.7 million companies, employing 129.4 million people and producing 6,557 billion of wealth. The detailed analysis includes statistics on industry, construction, distributive trades and other non-financial services and ends with a chapter on tourism. It is clear that the pandemic has had an impact on the supply of and demand for many goods and services produced and traded within the EU’s business economy. The statistical data presented in the publication give an idea of the extent of such impact.