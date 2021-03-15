Poland: Week of Prayer for Defence of Life from 19 to 25 March. 100,000 participants

More than 100,000 people have already registered for the Week of Prayer for the Defence of Life launched by the Human Rights Defenders Association in Poland. From 19 to 25 March, a brief reflection on an excerpt from the Apostolic Letter “Patris Corde” will be accompanied by the litany to St. Joseph and by John Paul II’s prayer to Mary, Mother of the living, in the Encyclical Evangelium Vitae. “We want to pray for parents, that they have the courage to welcome every child with love; for solidarity with those families who have received a difficult prenatal diagnosis concerning their children; for more help from the state to people with disabilities; for the right to life of every human being; for the rejection of the compromise solutions offered by the new eugenics; for politicians, that they respect God’s law; for the creation of perinatal hospices; for an upright conscience on the part of doctors, midwives, nurses, pharmacists and journalists; and for a change of mind on the part of those who defend the killing of unborn children”, the president of the Association, Wojciech Zięba, explained. The promoters of the Week were thanked for their initiative by the Archbishop of Krakow, Mgr. Marek Jędraszewski, and by Mgr. Artur Miziński, general secretary of the Polish Bishops’ Conference. The reflections, written by Capuchin Fr. Krzysztof Niewiadomski, obtained the imprimatur of the Polish ecclesial authorities.