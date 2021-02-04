EU Commission: Lenarcic in Afghanistan. “32 million in humanitarian aid to assist civilians affected by conflict

Lenarcic in Afghanistan (photo SIR/European Commission)

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič has just concluded an official visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, “as the country tries to move beyond one of the deadliest conflicts worldwide, lasting decades”, a statement from Brussels reads. The visit was the first of an EU humanitarian affairs Commissioner in several years and aimed to maintain EU support following the 2020 Afghanistan Conference towards “bringing peace to the country”. During the visit, the Commissioner announced €32 million in humanitarian support to assist the civilians affected by the conflict. Janez Lenarčič stated: “Whilst peace negotiations are ongoing, humanitarian aid can be the central way to reach more than half of the population in the country, some 19 million people. It is paramount that all parties to the conflict facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance and expand safe and unhindered access to the most vulnerable. Moreover, the protection of civilians, of education facilities, of hospitals and humanitarian missions cannot wait till the end of the peace negotiations”.