Netherlands: Noorbeek, fire of unknown origin devastates 13th century church of St Bridget

A big fire broke out today in the church of Saint Bridget in Noorbeek, a village of approximately 1,200 inhabitants in the southern province of Limburg in the Netherlands. The fire – according to initial reports – broke out for unknown causes in the sacristy. In a statement on the parish website, the Pastoral Council informed that the fire damaged the main altar and that “the heat produced by the flames caused additional damage to the church”. The church dates back to the 13th century. The full extent of the damage will be assessed in the next few hours. The Parish Council thanked “all those who have offered help, in all forms”, starting with the firefighters who have acted promptly. “This is moving”. “We have already summoned experts to help us determine what steps should be taken next”, the statement informs. “We want to reassure those parishioners who are worried about the cost of the fire that our Church is adequately insured”.