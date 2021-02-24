Eurostat: “mean age of women at first childbirth increases”. Italy tops the list with 31.3 years. Bulgaria and Romania below 27

The mean age of women in the EU “on giving birth to their first child is gradually increasing”. It was at 29.4 years in 2019. “The mean age has increased in all EU Member States over this period, though to varying degrees”. The largest change – according to a statement explaining the Eurostat survey – was in Estonia, where the mean age increased by 1 year, from 27.2 years in 2015 to 28.2 years in 2019, followed by Lithuania and Luxembourg (both +0.9 years). Over the same period, the smallest changes were recorded in Slovakia (+0.1 years) and Slovenia (+0.2). Eurostat is collecting a large amount of data related to demography, covering areas such as population, fertility, marriages and divorces. According to the statistical office, the age of women at the first childbirth ranges from 26.3 in Bulgaria to 31.3 in Italy. “In 2019, the mother’s age at the first childbirth was above 31 in three EU Member States: Italy (31.3 years), Spain and Luxembourg (both 31.1 years). In contrast, in two Member States the mean ages at which women had their first child were below 27 years: Bulgaria (26.3 years) and Romania (26.9 years)”.