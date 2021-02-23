European Union: 39 million to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Lenarcic (Commission), “EU is stepping up humanitarian assistance to the most in need”.

Humanitarian organisations working in partnership with the EU in Bangladesh and Myanmar will receive €24.5 million and €11.5 million respectively to respond to urgent humanitarian needs. The support, approved in Brussels today, will help to meet the needs of displaced and conflict-affected communities in Bangladesh and Myanmar and to address the Rohingya refugee crisis, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. “The recent military overthrow of the legitimate government in Myanmar risks worsening the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by displaced and conflict-affected populations”, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said. In Bangladesh, the pandemic “is aggravating the already difficult conditions experienced by almost one million Rohingya refugees in camps and for host communities”. The EU has thus decided to step up “its long-standing humanitarian assistance to those most in need”. The total allocation is of €39 million, plus an additional €3 million that will help protect stateless Rohingya in other countries of the region. With that money, EU partner NGOs will purchase food, provide shelter, and ensure essential health, water, and sanitation services to the most vulnerable and hard to reach populations, while continuing to support education and offer protection.