Malta: association set up to support beatification process of married couple Henry and Inez Casolani. “Devout and exemplary life”

The Church in Malta is supporting the beatification process of a married couple, Henry and Inez Casolani, who lived a devout and exemplary life. Inez was born in 1915 and died in 1992. She studied to become a teacher, but left school in 1944 to dedicate herself to her family and daughter Cecilia, born in 1945, who became a nun in the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition in 1964. Henry was born in 1917 and died in 1999. He was an artist who worked at the Public Works Department, after serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps during the Second World War. The request to open their beatification cause, according to the website of the Maltese Archdiocese, was submitted to the Church authorities in 2007 and the process was officially opened in 2015 by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. The cause is entrusted to the postulator general of the Augustinians, since the couple belonged to the Third Order of Saint Augustine. Mgr. Scicluna has now approved the setting up of an association (henryandinezcasolani.wordpress.com) to promote the beatification cause of this married couple who “led a simple yet devout and exemplary Christian life”. Their spirituality was nourished by frequent reception of the Sacraments, prayer, daily reflection on the Word of God. They left an “indelible mark” around them, giving witness to the love of God and neighbour.