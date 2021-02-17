COVID-19 Coronavirus: EU Commission, second contract with Moderna “to ensure up to 300 million additional doses” of vaccine

The European Commission has today approved a second contract with the pharmaceutical company Moderna which “provides for an additional purchase of 300 million doses (150 million in 2021 and an option to purchase an additional 150 million in 2022) on behalf of all EU Member States”. The new contract, according to a statement released in Brussels, also “provides for the possibility to donate the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries or to re-direct it to other European countries”. Today’s contract with Moderna builds upon the broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the already signed contracts with BioNTech/Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Curevac and Moderna. This diversified vaccines portfolio “will ensure Europe has access to 2.6 billion doses, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have secured 300 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna, which is already used for vaccination in the European Union. This brings us closer to our major objective: ensure that all Europeans have access to safe and effective vaccines as quickly as possible. With a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses, we will be able to provide vaccines not just to our citizens, but to our neighbours and partners as well”.