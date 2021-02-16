Migration: EU Commissioner Johansson in Bosnia Herzegovina and Albania. Visit to the Lipa camp

Ylva Johansson (photo SIR/UE)

On Thursday 18th February, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, will go to Bosnia Herzegovina and Albania to discuss cooperation with both countries regarding migration and of the partner countries’ migration management systems. In Bosnia Herzegovina, the Commissioner will meet the Prime Minister, the Minister of Security, the Prime Minister of the Una-Sana Canton, and the Mayor of Bihać. She will visit the Lipa camp with delegates of the Ministry of Security, IOM, other UN agencies and partners. Bosnia Herzegovina is home to about 8,000 migrants and refugees, with 6,000 people living in EU-funded facilities in the Sarajevo and Una Sana Cantons. Last December, the EU supported the building of a temporary shelter at Lipa, as well as supplying clothes, blankets, food and medical aid. In Albania, on Saturday, she will meet the president of the Republic, Ilir Meta; the Prime Minister, Edi Rama; the Home Minister, Bledi Cuçi; the opposition leader, Luzlim Basha. The Commissioner will also go to Kakavia border crossing, between Albania and Greece, where she will visit a Frontex-Albania joint border operation. Lastly, she will visit a EU-funded project that provides migrants with protective equipment against Covid-19.