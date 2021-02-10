Netherlands: Pastoral Congress “When God renews us” moves online. “To be missionaries for the Kingdom”

Over 1,000 people have already registered for the Pastoral Congress entitled “When God renews us” (11-13 March 2021). Now Zoom, YouTube and WonderMe will host it since it has to move online. Open to parishioners, volunteers, bishops, priests, deacons, pastoral assistants and catechists from the Netherlands and Flanders, it intends to “help people be more missionary and more fruitful for the Kingdom of God”. The event is organised and planned by the Bishops’ Conference and several charismatic movements and communities in the country, including the “evangelising cells” Alpha present in many Dutch Dioceses, that have been promoting these biennial events since 2008. The programme features six interactive webinars, with moments of prayer, debates with speakers and discussions in small groups. They are scheduled for the early morning and late afternoon, so that everyone can participate. The conclusion is entrusted to Bishop Jan Liesen of Breda, who will offer a biblical reflection. It will be followed by a Mass presided over by Koos Smits “with active participation on Zoom”.