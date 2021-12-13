EU: Economic and Social Committee (EESC), study on “new trends in the development of volunteering in the European Union

“New trends in the development of volunteering in the European Union” is the focus of a study by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), which will be presented remotely on Wednesday 15 December. The President of the EESC Diversity Europe Group, Séamus Boland, will present the main results and recommendations of the study that was coordinated by Lucas Meijs, professor at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University. The piece of research, commissioned by the EESC, creates “classifications of volunteer energy and volunteer opportunities, providing a qualitative overview of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that volunteering is facing in the EU”, the EESC explains. The focus is on five EU countries, namely the Netherlands, Spain, Hungary, Croatia and Finland. The study investigates the “new processes and challenges the sector has experienced and is likely to continue to face over the next decade”. The presentation of the study will be followed by a speech by Krzysztof Pater, a member of the EESC, who will illustrate the contents of an Opinion that will be discussed at the next assembly of the Committee on “Volunteers – Citizens building the future of Europe”. To watch the presentation, please register by emailing jasmin.kloetzing@eesc.europa.eu by Tuesday 14 December, at 12 noon).