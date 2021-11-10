EU Parliament: Brussels, debate with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Abortion in Poland also on the agenda

(Foto SIR/European Parliament)

(from Brussels) The European Parliament will meet again in a plenary session in Brussels today (at 3 pm) and tomorrow, despite the absence of President David Sassoli, who is still in Rome for health reasons. Numerous items are on the agenda, with the latest news expected to come under the spotlight in the EP hemicycle and rooms, starting with the situation of migrants and tensions at the Poland-Belarus border. This afternoon, Parliament will hold a plenary debate with President Charles Michel to assess the results of the 21-22 October European Council. The debate will then focus on corporate tax transparency (with the assembly due to give the final green light to the new legislation that will oblige multinationals to declare what taxes they pay in each EU country). Also today, MEPs will hold a debate with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Tomorrow, MEPs will give the final go-ahead to the new EU Agency for Asylum, which will be given new tools to support asylum and reception policies in member countries. Then Poland will again be a “hot” topic, with Parliament insisting that the country should give Polish women access to abortion services (one year after the ruling made by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal on the matter).