EU: Commission Report, “for the first time, renewables overtake fossil fuels as main energy source”

For the first time in 2020, renewables overtook fossil fuels as the main energy source in the EU, and greenhouse gas emissions fell by 31% compared to 1990 levels. These are the findings of the new “State of the Energy Union Report”, adopted by the European Commission today. Two years after the launch of the European Green deal, the Report points to “encouraging trends”, although “greater efforts” will be required to reach the 2030 goal of cutting net emissions by at least 55% and achieving climate neutrality by 2050. An annex on “Energy subsidies in the EU” and a report on “Progress on competitiveness of clean energy technologies” have also been published alongside the Report. The Commission also approved three reports on the progress of EU climate policies in 2020: the “Climate Action Progress Report”; the “Carbon Market Report”; and the “Fuel Quality Report”.