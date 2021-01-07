Attack on Capitol Hill: EU leaders support US democracy. “Shocking violence”. “The US Congress is a temple of democracy. Biden legitimate president”

Yesterday’s attack on Capitol Hill, the premises of the US Congress, is strengthening bonds between Europe and Washington. Most of the EU leaders and the Brussels institutions denounce the antidemocratic action committed by Donald Trump’s supporters and confirm their esteem and confidence in the president elect, Joe Biden. “The US Congress is a temple of democracy”, Charles Michel, president of the European Council, states. The scenes we saw, he says, are “shocking”. And he adds: “we trust in the United States in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden”.

David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, states: “the attack on Capitol Hill is a dark day that will leave its mark. But violence and intimidation will not prevail. Now more than ever, we are on the side of freedom and democracy”. A “freely elected” Parliament, he adds, is the “greatest expression and symbol” of democracy itself. Last night, Sassoli wrote a message to Nancy Pelosi, president of the US House of Representatives: “I have been deeply upset at seeing the scenes that came from Washington. My thoughts are very much for the safety of you and your fellow colleagues, and I hope that order can be swiftly reinstated and that a peaceful transfer of power can take place”, from Trump to Biden, “in line with the wishes of the American people”.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, states: “I believe in the strength of the US institutions and democracy”. The president calls for a “peaceful transition of power” to Biden, the president who “won the election”. Then, she adds: “I look forward to working with him as the next president of the United States”.