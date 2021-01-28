Coronavirus Covid-19: the EU working for “interoperable vaccination certificates” and against disinformation

The guidelines on vaccination certificates for medical purposes have been approved, so that “vaccination certificates may be interoperable”, that is, so that their contents are consistent and have a minimum number of essential data, that they may be guaranteed as being true, and personal data are safely protected too. “We need to take a common approach to vaccination certificates”, stated Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, who will also be working with the WHO to “extend such tool globally”. In the meantime, the EU Commission is keeping fighting disinformation, especially with the big networks that signed the Code of Conduct. The EU Commission’s reports show that “online platforms improved the visibility of authoritative contents, with millions of users redirected to dedicated information resources”, disclosed their policies to remove disinformation about vaccines, thus closing hundreds of thousands of accounts, fake promotions and presentations, and worked harder with fact-checkers to make vaccination contents verified. The EU Commission asked online platforms “to provide more data about the evolution of the way disinformation spread during the Covid-19 crisis and the impact of their initiatives to counter fake news on the EU”. “We must keep working together to improve our fight against disinformation but we need online platforms to be more transparent and work harder”, deputy president Věra Jourová pointed out.