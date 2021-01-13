Pope Francis: audience, “in the future of the world and in the hopes of the Church there are the little ones”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“In the future of the world and in the hopes of the Church there are the little ones: those who do not consider themselves better than others, who are aware of their limitations and sins, who do not want to dominate the others, and who, in God the Father, recognise that we are all brothers and sisters”. Pope Francis explained this in the catechesis of today’s audience, dedicated to the prayer of praise and live streamed from the private library of the Apostolic Palace. “Jesus praises the Father because He favours the little ones”, Pope Francis observed: “This is what He himself experiences when preaching in the villages: the wise and learned are suspicious and remain closed, they make calculations, while the little ones are open to and welcome His message. This cannot but be the will of the Father and Jesus rejoices in this”. “We too must rejoice and praise God because humble and simple people welcome the Gospel”, the Pope exhorted, adding off the cuff: “I rejoice when I see these simple people, these humble people who go on a pilgrimage, who go to pray, who sing, who praise, people who perhaps lack many things, but whose humility leads them to praise God”.