International Day of Peace: messages by Guterres (UN) and von der Leyen (EU). “Lay down weapons” in the whole world and “work for harmony”

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and the International Day of Peace, a time devoted to “urging warring parties everywhere to lay down their weapons and work for harmony”, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres explained. A 24-hour ceasefire should be observed in all corners of the world. “Shaping Peace Together” is the theme of this year’s edition, marked by Covid-19, “our common enemy”, which “our world” must face, because it “is causing immense suffering, destroying livelihoods, contributing to international tensions and exacerbating already formidable peace and security challenges”, Guterres stated. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, said in a tweet: “75 years ago, we decided to work together for peace. While Europe has become safer and more prosperous, war and conflict continue to ravage families across the world”. To these families “we owe a more united, stronger EU, able to speak out and act swiftly to foster peace around the world”.

