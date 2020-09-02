Russia: Moscow, an exhibition on “Christian martyrs – Victims of Nazism” dedicated to Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox martyred priests

As part of the events for the celebration of the 75th “anniversary of the victory in the Great patriotic war” of 1941-1945, an initiative is being held today in St Peter and Paul’s Cathedral in Moscow, “in memory of the liberators of the world from Nazism”. An exhibition on “Christian martyrs – Victims of Nazism” dedicated to the Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox priests that fell victims of Nazism because they opposed to the war will be unveiled before playing Johannes Brahms’ Requiem with the state academic symphony orchestra, with Lior Shambadal as conductor. A workshop on the memory of such martyrs for the faith will be attended by leaders of the main Christian confessions. The events have been organised by a special ecumenical committee that includes delegates and leaders of different Russian churches.