Media: CMPF Report, “no EU Member State is free from risks to media freedom and pluralism.”

The findings of an independent study conducted by the Centre for Media Pluralism and Media Freedom (CMPF), disseminated today by the European Commission, “show either a general stagnation or deterioration in terms of risks for media pluralism in EU27 Member States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Albania and Turkey.” The Report examines threats and attacks (physical and digital) to journalists, their working conditions, along with Market plurality, Political independence and Social inclusiveness. The Commission wrote in a statement: “no EU Member State is free from risks to media freedom and pluralism”, while “the digital revolution has not improved the situation: digital risks are not lower than traditional risks.” In fact “it is their nature that changes, and may be more challenging to tackle with, given the global reach of companies dominating digital markets.” The study comprises in-depth studies at national level. “This study is a wake-up call. We need to better protect journalists and increase transparency and fairness in the online world, especially in the context of political campaigning. We also need to support the media sector, which has been heavily hit by the Covid-19 crisis, while respecting its independence”, said European Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová. The study’s findings will feed into the first “Rule of Law Report”, scheduled for September next. Today the Commission also released the findings of a survey on the abusive use of defamation laws posing a threat to journalists’ activity.