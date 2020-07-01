Georg Ratzinger’s death: CEI, “united in prayer with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI”

(Foto Siciliani/Gennari-SIR)

“The Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI) joins Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in prayer over the death of his brother Georg. The passion for the Truth he now contemplates attenuates the temporary separation on earth. May our hope in Him Who is the Resurrection and the Life – the CEI wrote in a post on Facebook – help us to fill the vacuum he leaves. The God of Mercy will not deny His consolation to those who are in pain and sorrow. Our faith in the Risen Lord does not leave us alone and abandoned, but assures us of the proximity of so many brothers and sisters who support us through the most painful moments of our lives”.