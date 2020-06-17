EU: Message from Catholic and Evangelical Churches about German presidency. Health and economic crisis, social rights, environment. Support for Conference on Future of Europe

In their message in view of the German presidency of the Council of the EU, the leaders of the Catholic and Evangelical Churches in Germany list some concrete issues to be addressed for the future of Europe, such as “continuing on the path towards a carbon neutral society while also preserving biodiversity and protecting the climate and the environment”; “supporting the countries most affected by the pandemic, even outside the EU”; harvesting the benefits of digitisation while also ensuring “participation and social justice”; giving younger generations “perspectives and hopes for a better future” (social and employment safety nets are the concrete tools). The Bishops call for a “dignified, just and solidarity-based migration and asylum policy” and draw attention to the protection of “democratic participation and rule of law principles in a plural society”. Moreover, they stress the need for a “close” EU-UK partnership, characterised by “stable and equitable economic relations based on high environmental and social standards to preserve our common heritage”. “European integration”, the statement reads, “urgently needs a new dynamism in these difficult times”: the Conference on the Future of Europe can be “an important tool to which we, as churches, are willing to contribute”.