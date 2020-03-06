Pope Francis: accepts Card. Barbarin’s resignation from pastoral care of Lyon Archdiocese

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the Archdiocese of Lyon, France, presented by Card. Philippe Barbarin, the Holy See Press Office bulletin reports. The cardinal was acquitted by the Lyon’s Appeals Court on 30 January. Previously, he had been given a six-month suspended sentence by the Criminal Court of the French city for failing to report an abusive priest to police. After his acquittal, the cardinal announced he would place his resignation as Archbishop of Lyon “in the hands of Pope Francis”. He had first hand in his resignation in March 2019, but the Pontiff rejected it, allowing him to take leave during the trial.