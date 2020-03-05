EU Commission: strategy for gender equality. “Still too many gender gaps in rights, employment, pay, pensions. End violence”

(Brussels) “No EU Member State has so far achieved equality between women and men. The progress is slow while gender gaps persist in employment, pay, care and pensions”. This is according to the European Commission that has today presented its “strategy for equality between women and men in Europe” also in view of International Women’s Day on 8 March. To bridge those gaps and allow Europe to reach its full potential in business, politics and society, the strategy outlines a set of key actions – the Commission informs – including: ending gender-based violence and stereotypes; ensuring equal participation and opportunities in the labour market, including equal pay; and achieving gender-balance in decision-making and politics”. President Ursula von der Leyen (in a picture by SIR/EC) said: “Gender equality is a core principle of the European Union, but it is not yet a reality. In business, politics and society as a whole, we can only reach our full potential if we use all of our talent and diversity. Using only half of the population, half of the ideas or half of the energy is not good enough”. The Gender Equality Strategy is intended to push for “more and faster progress to promote equality between men and women”.