EU Parliament: response to COVID-19 emergency, debate by Public Health Committee. Climate, Greta Thunberg visiting Brussels on Wednesday

(Brussels) The European Parliament is to discuss the EU’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak: on Thursday, 5 March, the members of the Committee on the Environment and Public Health will hold a debate with the European Commission on how the Union, together with Member States, is addressing the Coronavirus emergency. The previous day, the EP headquarters in Brussels will host an extraordinary meeting of the Committee on Environment and Public Health, open to all MEPs, which will be an opportunity to discuss, with climate activist Greta Thunberg, the EU’s climate laws and targets that the European Commission is expected to announce the same day. European Parliament President, David Sassoli, is due to meet Greta Thunberg before the meeting. Also, the 2020 Covenant of Mayors Ceremony and European Climate Pact announcement event will take place on Wednesday, 4 March, to “debate – according to a statement – how to move towards climate neutral cities”. Guest speakers at the event will include mayors from several EU cities.