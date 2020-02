foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Among you, there is a large group from Iraq”. In his greetings to the Arabic-speaking faithful, the Pope made some improvised remarks to a group of visiting Iraqis. “I tell you, I am very close to you”, he said. “You are a ‘battleground’. You suffer war, from one side and the other, I pray for you and for your country, which I had been scheduled to visit this year”.