Human rights: Borrell (EU), “their full enjoyment by women and girls is a priority”

“The coronavirus pandemic has magnified and exacerbated some of the world’s greatest challenges, including in relation to human rights, democracy and the rule of law”. However, it “has also created an opening for stronger collective action”. On this Human Rights Day, “it is more important than ever to recall that human rights are universal and indivisible” while also reaffirming that “our efforts to defend them can never stop”. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said this in a statement released to mark today’s Day. Borrell stressed the EU’s leading role in promoting human rights worldwide, recalling “some notable successes” in 2020: the new EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy; the establishment of a Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime; and cooperation in the building of cross-regional coalitions in support of UN action (on Belarus for instance). Then he went on to recall the so many initiatives “on the ground”: support for civil society organisations and human rights defenders; observing trials in many parts of the world; and projects supporting the rights of women and girls, persons in vulnerable situations, media freedom, and civil society. And precisely with regard to “women’s and girls’ full enjoyment of human rights, gender equality” and empowerment, Borrell declared that for both the EU and Member States, this will be “a priority”.