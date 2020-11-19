Nagorno-Karabakh: Borrell (EU High Representative), “ceasefire, just the first step to put an end to the conflict”

Josep Borrell (Photo SIR/EU)

The European Union “rejoices for the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the neighbouring areas, as a consequence of the ceasefire achieved on 9th November between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Russia’s mediation. It also calls all the parties involved to keep strictly adhering to the ceasefire to avoid further losses of human lives”. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the EU, the Spanish Josep Borrell, takes position on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh and the achieved ceasefire. The EU “calls all regional players to abstain from any action or rhetoric that could impair the ceasefire. It also asks to completely and timely withdraw all foreign fighters from the region”. The end of hostilities, Borrell says, “is just a first step to put an end to the age-old conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The EU believes that efforts to pursue a negotiated, global and sustainable solution of the conflict, which should also concern the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, should be renewed”. Therefore, Brussels confirms its “full support” to the international scope of the ONSCE Minsk Group. Through Borrell, the EU-27 says it is prepared to “effectively help define a lasting, global solution to the conflict, not least, if possible, by supporting stabilisation, post-war reinstatement and confidence-strengthening measures”.