Cyprus: Ersin Tatar new leader of Turkish Cypriot community. EU calls for “engagement” in the island’s reunification

(Photo ANSA/SIR)

The European Union calls for “a constructive engagement with a view to reaching a comprehensive settlement and reunification” of the two parts of the island. The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, have today issued a statement on the election of Ersin Tatar (pictured) as the new leader of the Turkish Cypriot community. In the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, Mr Tatar won 51.7% of the vote, defeating pro-reunification incumbent Mustafa Akinci. Mr Tatar, a Turkish separatist and nationalist, was the candidate backed by Erdogan and is against the reunification of the island. “The European Union supports the resumption of negotiations, under the auspices of the United Nations and remains fully committed to a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem, and of reunification based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, within the UN framework”, the EU representatives stated. A solution to “the Cyprus problem would be to the benefit of Cyprus and the EU in general. The EU stands ready to play an active role in supporting these negotiations. A stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean and the development of cooperative and mutually beneficial relationships amongst all partners in the region, bilaterally and multilaterally, is in the EU’s strategic interest”.