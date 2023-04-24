Symposium of the Catholic Churches in the Middle East. Msgr. Gugerotti (Prefect): “A new style”

The symposium "Rooted in hope", promoted by 'Riunione delle Opere di Aiuto alle Chiese Orientali’ (ROACO- Assembly of Organizations for Aid to the Eastern Churches), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Post-Synodal Apostolic Exhortation "Ecclesia in the Middle East", drew to a close on April 20 in Nicosia (Cyprus). The closing remarks of the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Msgr. Claudio Gugerotti

