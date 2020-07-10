VatiVision, the new video-on-demand Catholic platform. Salvi and Sola (Managing director): “A ‘virtual’ community for sharing thoughts, emotions and reflections”

“The purpose of VatiVision is to supplement existing platforms by offering audiovisual content in its catalogue dedicated to the dissemination of culture, art and faith, inspired by the Christian message. Many of the films and documentaries are unreleased features designed to contribute to the public's demand for an in-depth exploration into central themes in the life of each person.” Nicola Salvi and Elisabetta Sola, managing directors of the new online platform, present VatiVision's new features

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“A heterogeneous and valuable proposal backed by a careful selection of video content that is never randomly added to the platform, but is always chosen on the basis of careful reflection by the editorial board.” This is VatiVision, the Christian-inspired streaming service available on every device via App or on the Vativision.com website. Managing directors Nicola Salvi and Elisabetta Sola describe the features of an ambitious project.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Rakuten… The range of video-on-demand platforms is constantly growing. What has led you to create a new project inspired by Christian values?

The purpose of VatiVision is to supplement existing platforms by offering audiovisual content in its catalogue dedicated to the dissemination of culture, art and faith, inspired by the Christian message. Many of the films and documentaries available in the video library are unreleased features designed to contribute to the public’s demand for an in-depth exploration into central themes in the life of each person.

The development of a streaming service devoted specifically to these themes arises from the intention to disseminate and narrate the “beauty” we are surrounded by, in art, in the narration of extraordinary lives or important moments in history, notably in the history of the Church, but not only.

Our professional experience in the audiovisual production of artistic, cultural and religious content revealed a new and unprecedented insight into the wealth of marvellous works that were produced and undervalued. Our collaboration with Vetrya Ltd., leader in the digital technology sector, enabled us to create a strategic link between content and container. The decision to develop VatiVision was also the result of this realization.

Isn’t there a risk of losing a potential segment of audiences who don’t identify with Christian life?

A rigorous investigation and careful observation of needs has been carried out. The outcomes highlighted a strong yearning to deepen, via the Web, the understanding of fundamental themes underlying our existence.

Extensive editorial activity seeks to guide our audience daily in their choices, in deepening their knowledge, inspiring them to explore issues of interest in greater depth.

VatiVision is addressed to all those who wish to watch high-quality films and documentaries for entertainment, study, in-depth information and sharing. It is designed for adults but also for young people and families who want to offer their children quality content for reflection. The platform is addressed to everyone, and it complements the offer of other online video-on-demand services.

A platform like VatiVision can also strengthen the sense of belonging to a community. Would it be possible to offer a form of collective spectatorship – in community halls, parishes, religious communities – of a service originally created for individual use?

The “community” notion is a core value of VatiVision; disseminating audiovisual productions dedicated to universally recognized themes,

The aim of VatiVision is to contribute to the creation of a “virtual” community that, perhaps after having watched a film or documentary, can share thoughts, emotions and reflections.

This already happens on the social media page of VatiVision that is proving to be very important, as small communities are already being formed around specific content. As far as group viewing is concerned, the platform clearly follows the rules and regulations in force.

What kind of programs are available on VatiVision?

Our library of audiovisual products features a wide range of religious, cultural and educational documentaries, in addition to a large selection of high level films and art documentaries. Movies awarded important prizes, such as “Loving Vincent”, or outstanding ducumentaries such as “Lourdes” by directors Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai, released as an absolute premiere on the platform. There are also major biographies, compelling stories from all over the world, minor documentaries that could be described as hidden gems, such as “Matares” or “Tommaso”. All this is complemented by in-depth analysis of current events, the environment and the discovery of beauty.