Pope in Mongolia. AIFO: “The motto of this Apostolic Journey, ‘Hoping together’, sums up the spirit of our visit to the country”

The NGO has been operating in the Asian country for three decades, working to promote the dignity of people with disabilities by ensuring opportunities for employment, autonomy, health and education.

Mongolia is now trying to move from a medical approach to disability to a social approach. Indeed, people with disabilities are now free to express their opinions, to negotiate safely and competently, and to defend their rights. In fact, AIFO’s biggest contribution has been to change attitudes towards people with disabilities in the health and social sectors.

It has a very harsh climate, people living in remote areas face the greatest difficulties, and persons with disabilities in particular face the greatest challenges when it comes to receiving the benefits to which they are entitled.

For Mongolia, it is a great opportunity for understanding and openness, it is a periphery of the world that the Pope wants to meet, and this can only be a positive message.

