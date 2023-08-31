The Pope in Mongolia. Father Viscardi: “There is an atmosphere of joy and wonder, he comes to visit the smallest Catholic community in the world.”

Father Viscardi, a Consolata missionary from Bergamo who has been living in Mongolia for the past 19 years, comments on Pope Francis' journey to Mongolia: “The Pope, shepherd of the universal Church, has chosen to visit us in Mongolia, in the heart of Asia, in this small community of 1,500 Catholics. It is a beautiful gesture.”

Mongolia, padre Ernesto Viscardi (foto mondo e missione)

“There is an atmosphere of joy and wonder: the Pope will travel to Mongolia. He comes to visit the smallest Catholic community in the world. The Shepherd of the universal Church, has chosen to visit us here in Mongolia, in the heart of Asia, he comes to visit this small community of 1,500 Catholics. It is a beautiful gesture.”

Contacted by SIR, Father Ernesto Viscardi, a Consolata missionary from Bergamo who has been living in Mongolia for the past 19 years, comments on Pope Francis’ opening words at the Angelus on Sunday August 27, on the eve of his journey to Mongolia – from August 31 to September 4. “Secondly,” continues the Italian missionary, “the fact that the Pope will bring the whole Church here is a source of great enthusiasm. He will speak words of encouragement to us, but his message will also be addressed to the rest of the world, on the themes of peace, dialogue, poverty and justice. For a few days, Mongolia will somehow become the centre of attention for the world and for Catholic communities throughout the world. So the enthusiasm is great, but there is also a lot of work to be done and preparations to be made.”

Therefore, the decision to become a member of the Catholic Church is the result of a courageous choice and also one of great maturity.

It is not uncommon to see a Mongolian shepherd riding a horse or a Chinese-made motorbike with the latest mobile phone in the pockets of his traditional garment.