Migrants, the proposals of the Community of Sant’Egidio for legal migration

Rescue at sea, the reception of migrants, the decree on migration flows, unaccompanied minors: these are some of the proposals presented by the Community of Sant'Egidio to State institutions in order to ensure that immigration is treated as a structural phenomenon that can contribute to Italy's growth and no longer as an emergency.

Marco Impagliazzo insieme ai rifugiati arrivati in Italia con i corridoi umanitari - Foto: SIR