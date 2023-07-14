Alcohol and young people. Cibin: “Customised, unified treatment”

Drinking habits have changed. Alcoholic beverages are no longer consumed to accompany food, but for “recreational” purposes, to “get high”, to feel euphoric and drunk. “As a result, the number of accidents, crimes, brawls, illnesses and acute problems increases”, Dr Soranzo, psychiatrist and scientific coordinator of the Soranzo rehabilitation centre, told SIR

(Foto: ANSA/SIR) In addition to treatment programmes, preventive measures, both legislative and educational, should be put in place. For girls, drinking is part of a wider problem among young people, but it often takes on different characteristics from those of boys, with serious, even psychopathological, problems that are often more severe than in boys. a unified treatment framework.