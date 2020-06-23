States General and half-commitments: the economy awaits EU funding

The first meeting of the Eurogroup was unsuccessful. A second, decisive meeting is due to take place mid-July. In the best case scenario, Italy is expected to receive over €170 billion in grants and loans under the European Recovery Fund scheme; even in the event of a downsizing, the recovery path can count on substantial sums, in addition to other loans that can be activated. The funds will be available in 2021 (or perhaps slightly ahead of schedule) and will be attached to clearly defined and credible projects. They will have to be approved by Government and Parliament. Some ideas emerged at the Villa Pamphili summit - nine days of discussions for the economy, whilst awaiting far more binding decisions.

(Foto ANSA/SIR)