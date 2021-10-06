EYE2021: politics, culture, celebration. Young people’s ideas for the future of Europe

The European Youth Event kicked off online on October 4, leading up to the main event of October 8-9, when three to four thousand under-30s will gather in the Alsatian city to exchange views on the future of the European Union. Workshops, exhibitions, concerts and sessions in the hemicycle of the EU Parliament will form the backdrop for a lively dialogue between the young generations of EU citizens

Alcune immagini dell'edizione 2018 dell'Eye e altre foto dei "lavori in corso" a Strasburgo

Work in progress in Strasbourg where the 2021 European Youth Event will unfold from Friday October 8 to Saturday October 9. Three to four thousand 16 to 30 year olds from across the EU and beyond are expected at the European Parliament building to share their ideas and proposals on the future of Europe. The event, which will surely be as colourful and lively as in previous editions, will feature in-person and online activities in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Parliament building is being prepared – in compliance with appropriate safety measures – to house the young people who will gather in Strasbourg for their plenary session until Thursday, October 7.

The event features a comprehensive programme of activities and debates with experts, activists, influencers and policy-makers on a very wide range of topics:

from climate change to labour issues, from education to culture, from human rights to the relationship between EU institutions and citizens. The theme of the 2021 European Youth Event (EYE) is “The future is ours”, marking a decisive moment in the European Parliament’s consultation process with young people in connection with the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The event has been running online since October 4. The young participants travelling to Strasbourg will find workshops and sporting activities, stands to visit and artistic performances. High representatives of the European Parliament and the City of Strasbourg will be attending the opening ceremony in Strasbourg. The EYE, explained the European Parliament in a note, “strives to promote equality, inclusiveness and sustainability with a strong commitment to accessibility for everyone. Our aim is to accommodate the needs of all participants and to implement actions that make the event sustainable and environmentally friendly.”

A variety of activities are ongoing during the EYE week: “Discover the European Parliament”, by the Visits and Seminars Unit of the European Parliament; an international cook-along activity; Multilingualism, by the Interpretation Service & Translation Service of the European Parliament; “Develop a sharp policy proposal”, by International Youth Think Tank; “The new Erasmus+ programme”, by Erasmus Student Network.

The main event will be inaugurated on Friday at 9.00 am., followed by a plenary session in the hemicycle of the European Parliament.

Panels, interactive and artistic activities inside the European Parliament and online, interactive workshops, live music, sports and educational activities, artistic performances, games, street art, institutional tents and collective artworks will be held throughout the day. From 7 p.m. the EYE Village will be the venue of evening concerts with the winners of the European Emerging Bands Contest. Activities resume Saturday at 9.00 am until 6.00 pm. The closing plenary session in the hemicycle of the European Parliament is scheduled at 5.00 pm (until 6.45), followed by evening concerts until 9.00 pm. The EYE offers virtual activities for youths who could not attend the event in Strasbourg and the possibility of interacting online with their peers, sharing experiences and views with experts and activists. The youths’ proposals will be presented to the EU Parliament and to Members of the Conference on the Future of Europe.