Pope at audience: “Never kill in the name of God”

Pope Francis devoted the catechesis for today’s general audience to the martyrs, “more numerous in our time than in the first centuries”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“One should never kill in the name of God, because for Him we are all brothers and sisters. But together one can give one’s life for others. Let us pray, then, that we may never tire of bearing witness to the Gospel, even in times of tribulation”, with these words Pope Francis concluded the catechesis for today’s general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, which focused on the martyrs’ witness. “May all the martyr saints be seeds of peace and reconciliation among peoples, for a more humane and fraternal world, as we await the full manifestation of the Kingdom of Heaven, when God will be all in all”, is Francis’ wish expressed in the concluding remarks, after having mentioned the Christian witness in Yemen, a land that has for many years been afflicted by a terrible, forgotten war, that has caused many deaths and still causes many people, especially children, to suffer today.” “In this very land there have been shining witnesses of faith, such as that of the Missionary Sisters of Charity, who have given their life there.” Francis said:

“They are still present today in Yemen, where they offer assistance to the elderly sick and to people with disabilities. These sisters welcome everyone, of any religion, because charity and fraternity have no boundaries.”

In July 1998, Sister Aletta, Sister Zelia and Sister Michael, while returning home after Mass, were killed by a fanatic, because they were Christians. More recently, shortly after the beginning of the still ongoing conflict, in March 2016, Sister Anselm, Sister Marguerite, Sister Reginette and Sister Judith were killed together with some laypeople who helped them in their work of charity among the least. They are the martyrs of our time.” “Among these laypeople killed, as well as Christians there were some Muslim faithful who worked with the religious sisters”, the Pope remarked: “It moves us to see how the witness of blood can unite people of different religions.”

“The martyrs, however, are not to be seen as ‘heroes’ who acted individually”,

Francis said in his opening lines: “Today, let us remember all the martyrs who have accompanied the life of the Church. They are more numerous in our time than in the first centuries.”

“Today there are many martyrs in the Church, many of them, because for confessing the Christian faith they are banished from society or end up in prison… there are many.!”,

Francis explained in unscripted remarks. “The martyrs, in imitation of Christ and with his grace, turn the violence of those who refuse the proclamation into a great occasion of love, supreme, which goes as far as forgiveness of their own tormentors”, he said. “The martyrs always forgive their tormentors”, he went on in unscripted remarks. “Stephen, the first martyr, died praying, ‘Lord, forgive them, they know not what they do’.” “Although martyrdom is asked of only a few, ‘nevertheless all must be prepared to confess Christ before men. They must be prepared to make the profession of faith even in the midst of persecutions, which will never be lacking to the Church.” “Today there are persecutions of Christians throughout the world, many, many. There are more martyrs today than in the first times”, the Pope reiterated once more. “The martyrs show us that every Christian is called to the witness of life, even when this does not go as far as the shedding of blood, making a gift of themselves to God and to their brethren, in imitation of Jesus.” The Pope concluded.

“Let us persevere in closeness and prayer for the dear and martyred Ukraine, still suffering terribly”,

the appeal during the greetings to the Italian-speaking faithful.