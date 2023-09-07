Kostiantynivka market massacre. Father Ladnyuk (Salesian): “We are not afraid, as long as we survive”

In the aftermath of the massacre in the market of Kostiantynivka, hit by a missile that killed 16 people, including a child, SIR spoke with Salesian Father Oleh Ladnyuk, who recently returned from the Donetsk region, where he delivered and distributed medicines together with VIS workers, and CUAMM medical staff. “We are not afraid,” he assures: “We have become used to it. The general feeling is that we have been hit by a major disaster, with a longing for it all to be over soon. But one thing is clear to the people: we cannot afford to lose this war”

